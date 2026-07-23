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Greece poised to approve €3bn Israeli ‘Achilles Shield’ air defence deal

The underlying technology of the new system is expected to be provided by Israeli firm Rafael

July 23, 2026 15:47
DendiasKatz.jpg
Greece's Defence Minister Nikos Dendias (L) welcomes his Israeli counterpart Israel Katz (R) before their meeting in Athens on January 20, 2026 (Getty Images)

By

Melanie Swan

1 min read
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This story originally appeared in the JC Israel Briefing. You can sign up to receive the briefing daily here.

Greece is expected to soon approve a €3 billion (£2.6bn) agreement to acquire Israeli-made air defence systems, in a move that would further deepen defence cooperation between Jerusalem and Athens amid growing regional security concerns.

The Greek parliament is anticipated to give final approval to the programme, known as “Achilles Shield,” which would establish a multilayered air defence network designed to protect the country against ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, drones and hostile aircraft.

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Topics:

Greece

Israel

Aerial defence

Defence

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