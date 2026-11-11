Germany’s UN ambassador joins Israeli-led visit to Auschwitz for first time

It also included the ambassadors of Germany and the Czech Republic, alongside representatives from countries including Greece, Albania, Bulgaria, Malta, Slovenia and Trinidad and Tobago.

The German ambassador's participation marked the first time a representative of Berlin's UN mission had joined the Israeli-led delegation to the death camp.

A delegation of UN ambassadors, led by Israeli representative Danny Danon (R), during a visit to Auschwitz (X/DannyDanon) [Missing Credit]

“Today, I led ambassadors from around the world to Auschwitz to deliver an unequivocal message: We cannot fight today’s antisemitism without understanding its historical consequences,” Danon wrote.

“As we stand on this ground, soaked with the blood of our six million brothers and sisters, the Iranian terror regime continues to call for Israel’s destruction.”

He warned that Holocaust remembrance must be accompanied by meaningful action, particularly within international institutions.

“The words ‘Never Again’ mean nothing if the international community continues to legitimise those who promote hatred and violence at the United Nations.”

Germany's UN ambassador Ricklef Beutin said the visit demonstrated why Holocaust education must remain a priority.

“Continuous education about the Holocaust and what happened specifically here in Auschwitz-Birkenau with the industrial annihilation machine is important and continues to be as important as it was,” he said.

“Antisemitism is not only still around – it's on the rise in many places.

“It's really important to bring people here to give them a personal view on how the biggest crime against humanity in the 20th century happened,” the Czech Republic's UN ambassador, Hynek Kmonicek, stressed.

“That was not just an isolated act; it was a political and historical process. It's sometimes hard to grasp unless you come here and try to understand what happened.”

Before the delegation departed, Danon described the journey as an opportunity for diplomats to witness the consequences of international indifference towards hatred.

“The international community must see firsthand where the world's silence in the face of incitement against the Jewish people can lead,” he said.

The trip also included a visit to Krakow's historic Jewish Quarter, allowing the diplomats to learn about Jewish life in Poland before the Holocaust and the destruction of communities under Nazi occupation.

Following their time in Poland, the delegation is due to travel to Israel later this week.

The programme will include security briefings, visits to areas along the country's northern and southern borders and meetings with senior Israeli officials.

In September 2026, Danon established an international Task Force to Combat Antisemitism, aimed at challenging hatred against Jews both within the organisation and beyond its institutions.

The initiative is intended to move beyond statements condemning antisemitism by encouraging practical diplomatic engagement and greater awareness of the consequences of anti-Jewish incitement.