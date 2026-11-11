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Germany’s UN ambassador joins Israeli-led visit to Auschwitz for first time

‘We cannot fight today’s antisemitism without understanding its historical consequences,’ said Danny Danon, Jerusalem’s envoy to the global body

November 11, 2026 16:47
Danon.jpeg
A delegation of UN ambassadors, led by Israeli representative Danny Danon (C), at the infamous 'Arbeit Macht Frei' gate at Auschwitz (X/DannyDanon)

By

Hayley Cregor

2 min read
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Dozens of UN ambassadors have travelled to Auschwitz-Birkenau on a delegation led by Israel's envoy to the global body, Danny Danon, with Germany's representative joining the visit for the first time.

The visit was intended to highlight the importance of Holocaust education and international efforts to combat antisemitism.

Danon used the occasion to warn that remembering the six million Jews murdered in the Holocaust must translate into action against antisemitism today, particularly within international institutions.

The delegation included representatives from more than 20 countries, with around 40 diplomats taking part.

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Topics:

Auschwitz

Germany

German Jews

Israel

United Nations

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