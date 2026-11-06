Germany and Israel extend energy partnership for fifth consecutive year

Germany and Israel have extended their bilateral energy cooperation agreement into 2027, marking the fifth consecutive year of the partnership.

The agreement was announced on Thursday by Israel’s Energy and Infrastructure Ministry following the signing of a joint work programme with Germany’s Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy during a visit by a German energy delegation to Israel.

The partnership will focus on developing emerging technologies, including geothermal energy and nuclear fusion, as well as cooperation on cleaner fuels and sustainable aviation fuel.

The two countries will also examine the potential for underground natural gas storage and the transportation of natural gas and other low-carbon gases.