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8,200 trucks of winter supplies allowed into Gaza, IDF says

International aid organisations have warned about shortages of shelter, food and essential services as winter approaches

November 10, 2026 11:16
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Palestinians receive food distributed by volunteers in the Gaza Strip (Photo: Flash90)

By

Melanie Swan

1 min read
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This story originally appeared in the JC’s Israel Briefing newsletter. You can sign up to the free, daily news briefing here

More 8,200 trucks carrying winter supplies have entered the Gaza Strip, along with over 91,000 tents, as Israel steps up preparations for colder weather, Israeli authorities have announced.

Supplies including tarpaulins, blankets, winter clothing and other essentials have been delivered as part of a preparedness plan coordinated with the Board of Peace, the United Nations, international organisations and donor countries, the IDF and Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (Cogat) said on Monday.

The Board of Peace said in a statement it was “deeply concerned” by flooding in Gaza that has left “displaced families already living in precarious conditions, exposed to cold and unsafe conditions.”

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Topics:

Gaza

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