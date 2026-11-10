8,200 trucks of winter supplies allowed into Gaza, IDF says

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More 8,200 trucks carrying winter supplies have entered the Gaza Strip, along with over 91,000 tents, as Israel steps up preparations for colder weather, Israeli authorities have announced.

Supplies including tarpaulins, blankets, winter clothing and other essentials have been delivered as part of a preparedness plan coordinated with the Board of Peace, the United Nations, international organisations and donor countries, the IDF and Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (Cogat) said on Monday.

The Board of Peace said in a statement it was “deeply concerned” by flooding in Gaza that has left “displaced families already living in precarious conditions, exposed to cold and unsafe conditions.”