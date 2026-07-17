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‘After every competition, I gave my medal to my mother’, says Israeli Olympic medallist

Rhythmic gymnast Ofir Shaham shares the sacrifices and dreams which culminated in Parisian glory two years ago

July 17, 2026 12:40
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Ofir Shaham (second from left) with teammates celebrating their Olympic silver medals in the rhythmic gymnastics all around event at the 2024 Games in Paris (photo: Jamie Squire / Getty Images)

By

Ben Conway

2 min read
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Ofir Shaham always knew that she was destined for greatness.

“When I had my batmitzvah [at 12 years old], the photographer gave me a board, and I wrote my goal on it. I wrote: ‘compete in Paris in 2024’,” the now-21-year-old recounted.

Seven years later, she was standing on the Olympic podium in the French capital, a silver medal around her neck.

In the same event, the ‘group all-around’ in rhythmic gymnastics, she was also reigning world champion as part of the winning team in Valencia in 2023 – a tournament in which she picked up another gold in the ‘3 ribbons + 2 balls’ event.

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Topics:

Paris Olympics 2024

Gymnastics

Olympics

Jewish Women in Sports

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