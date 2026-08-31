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Former hostage Eli Sharabi to co-host October 7 memorial ceremony

The event will be broadcast by Israel’s major media outlets and international broadcasters, with community screenings planned around the world

August 31, 2026 10:15
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Former Israeli hostage Eli Sharabi recounts his captivity by Hamas terrorists to the UN Security Council on March 20, 2025. (Image: Getty)

By

Melanie Swan

1 min read
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Former hostage Eli Sharabi will host Israel’s main October 7 memorial ceremony alongside actress Shani Cohen. The ceremony, organised by the Kumu movement and October 7 bereaved families, will be held at Park HaYarkon in Tel Aviv on October 7, marking the third anniversary of the Hamas massacre.

Sharabi, who was held hostage in Gaza for 491 days, lost his wife, Lianne, and daughters Noya and Yahel in the attack on Kibbutz Be’eri. His brother Yossi was also murdered.

“I am deeply moved to host the National Memorial Ceremony of the October 7 Families this year,” Sharabi said.

“I am fulfilling the promise I made to my wife Lianne, my daughters Noya and Yahel, and my brother Yossi, of blessed memory, that they and what happened to them, and to us, will never be forgotten.”

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Topics:

October 7 anniversary

October 7 Massacres

Eli Sharabi

Kibbutz Be'eri

Israel

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