Forest therapy course launched to support Israeli children suffering with anxiety

An Israeli college has launched an academic specialisation in forest therapy, aiming to equip teachers with new ways to tackle rising levels of stress, anxiety and attention difficulties among pupils.

Kibbutzim College of Education in Tel Aviv, has partnered with Forest Therapy Israel to introduce the programme as part of its master of education in environmental education, marking the first time the discipline has been incorporated into higher education in Israel.

The initiative comes as schools face growing emotional challenges among students, declining attention spans and increasing burnout among educators. Organisers say the course will train teachers, therapists and community leaders to use guided experiences in nature to support emotional wellbeing and resilience.

Students will learn practical techniques including mindful walking, observation and body awareness, based on the internationally recognised forest therapy model, which has been formally adopted in some education and healthcare systems in countries such as the UK, Japan and South Korea and. Graduates will receive both an master of education and certification as forest therapy guides.