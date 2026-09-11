Fauda hits No.1 on Netflix in Lebanon and reaches top ten in several Arab countries

Israeli television drama Fauda has become the most-watched show on Netflix in Lebanon and broken into the platform’s top ten in several other Arab and Muslim countries, despite its latest season centred on the Hamas-led October 7 attacks.

The fifth season of the hit series climbed to number one in Lebanon just two days after its international release on Netflix on September 8, according to streaming rankings compiled by FlixPatrol.

Elsewhere in the region, it ranks sixth in Jordan and the United Arab Emirates, eighth in Bahrain and Qatar, ninth in Egypt, and tenth in Turkey, Morocco and Oman.

The show, which follows an elite Israeli undercover counter-terrorism unit, has also broken into Netflix’s top ten in dozens of countries worldwide.