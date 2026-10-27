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Exclusive: UK-Israel relations won’t improve whatever the election result, former ambassador tells JC

Mark Regev predicted there could be a ‘short honeymoon’, but the underlying rift between Jerusalem and London will remain

October 27, 2026 19:04
Regev.JPG
Former Israeli Ambassador to the UK Mark Regev at an election night event in Israel on October 27, 2026 (theJC)

By

Jane Prinsley

4 min read
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Israel’s election result will not improve relations with Britain, which are at their lowest ebb in history, former Israeli ambassador to the UK Mark Regev has told the JC.

Speaking on election night, Regev, who served as ambassador between 2016 and 2020, blamed decisions taken in London for the deterioration in the relationship.

A new Israeli government might enjoy a “short honeymoon”, he said, but would be unlikely to resolve the disagreements over Gaza and the West Bank.

“Never in history have UK-Israel relations been as bad as they are now,” he said.

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Topics:

Israeli elections

Likud

Israeli Politics

UK-Israel relations

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