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Israel elections 2026

‘This is tense. It really feels like lives are at stake in this election’

The JC speaks to campaigners and voters in liberal-leaning Tel Aviv

October 27, 2026 15:39
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Likud Party campaign posters showing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, at the party's offices ahead of Israel's general elections (Credit: Amir Levy/Getty Images)

By

Daniel Ben-David

5 min read
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“I can’t describe how tense the atmosphere here is today, it really feels like lives are at stake.”

Those were the words of Shai, an Orthodox rabbi volunteering at Gadi Eisenkot’s campaign headquarters in Tel Aviv on Tuesday, the day of Israel’s 26th national parliamentary election since the country’s founding in 1948.

“This one couldn’t be more important,” he said. “I’m overwhelmed. I’m extremely nervous. We are all nervous, all my friends, all my family, everyone I know.”

Shai is one of two dozen volunteers at the Yashar operations base on Shlomo Ibn Gabirol Street, not far from Hostage Square. They have all given up their national holiday to talk to passers-by, hand out pamphlets and load campaign materials into convoys bound for other parts of the city.

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Israeli elections

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