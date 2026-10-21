Become a Member
Israel elections 2026

Has Bibi the magician run out of tricks – and if so what does future hold for Israel?

With Benjamin Netanyahu vying to hold onto power against the odds, the opposition is looking to undo the legacy of his long reign – starting with an inquiry into October 7

October 21, 2026 12:11
LFJ web.jpg

By

Natalie Lisbona

7 min read
Add us as a preferred source

He is the great survivor: a point of pride for the devoted supporters of Benjamin Netanyahu – and of immense frustration for the equally fervent Israelis who long to see the back of the nation’s longest-serving prime minister.

Over the decades, the Likud leader has weathered election defeats, bitter political rivalries and allegations of corruption.

He has ordered strikes against Iran’s nuclear facilities, blown up Hezbollah leaders, wiped out the Ayatollah Khamenei and his henchmen, and presided over Israel’s response to the deadliest attack on Jews since the Holocaust while facing mounting demands to take responsibility for the failures of October 7.

As he turns 77 this week, his personal health too has increasingly become part of the story, particularly after his treatment for early stage prostate cancer earlier this year. Yet through all of it Netanyahu has repeatedly found a way to remain at the centre of Israeli political life, defying the ceaseless torrent of events and opponents both at home and abroad.

To get more Israel news, click here to sign up for our free Israel Briefing newsletter.

Topics:

Letter from Jerusalem

Israeli elections

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper