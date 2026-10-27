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Israel elections 2026

Cost of living, crime and Knesset representation are Israeli Arab voters’ main concerns, JC vox pop finds

Some said that being an Arab was not the biggest factor when voting

October 27, 2026 09:29
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Pictures of children killed on October 7 and in the Gaza war adorn a wall in Ajami, an Arab-majority neighbourhood in Jaffa, southern Tel Aviv

By

Daniel Ben-David

3 min read
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Israeli Arabs’ main concerns are cost of living, crime and the desire for better Knesset representation, a JC vox pop in Jaffa has found.

Some even said that being an Arab was not the biggest factor when voting; their identity as Muslims or Israelis mattered more.

Amal, a 36-year-old Arab Muslim resident of Jaffa, said this would be the first time she votes and that she was motivated by the rising cost of living.

“It is much, much more expensive than it used to be,” she said. “Fruit has more than tripled in price in 10 years.

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Israeli elections

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