Gadi Eisenkot’s coalition bloc began its push to reverse legislation introduced under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday, securing preliminary Knesset approval for bills to undo key elements of the government’s controversial judicial overhaul and media reforms.

The votes followed the election of Matan Kahana, of Eisenkot’s Yashar party, as Knesset Speaker, giving the bloc greater control over the parliamentary agenda.

Two bills seeking to reverse changes to the Judicial Selection Committee and restore the attorney general’s authority passed by 63 votes to 47. A separate proposal to repeal legislation overhauling broadcast regulation passed by 63 votes to 49.

The original judicial reforms increased political influence over the appointment of judges and allowed ministers to disregard the attorney general’s legal opinions.