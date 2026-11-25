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An Israeli army reservist who developed an artificial intelligence learning platform to help his son study during the Israel-Hamas war has secured government backing to bring the technology into schools nationwide.

Moti Malka, an AI architect and father of four, created the platform after his wife struggled to help their 10-year-old prepare for an English test while Malka was serving in the IDF and schools were closed.

The enterprising father used AI to build a computer game in which his son had to construct English sentences correctly to advance in a race.