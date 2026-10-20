Doctor who pledged allegiance to Islamic State after October 7 jailed

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An Israeli doctor who pledged allegiance to the so-called Islamic State after the October 7 attacks has been sentenced to 27 months in prison for membership of the terrorist organisation.

Mohammed Azzam, who worked at Soroka Medical Centre in southern Israel, was convicted at Beersheba Magistrates’ Court after investigators discovered extensive extremist material on his electronic devices, including execution videos and manuals for manufacturing explosives and poisons.

The court also imposed a 12-month suspended sentence and a fine of 15,000 shekels.