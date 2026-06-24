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‘Culture of victimhood’ is holding the Palestinians back, says Israel’s first Arab ambassador

George Deek is the Jewish state’s envoy to the Christian world

June 24, 2026 14:38
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Foreign minister M Gideon Sa’ar (right) with newly appointed Special Envoy to the Christian World George Deek (Courtesy: Israeli FM)

By

Jane Prinsley

5 min read

George Deek cannot speak to some members of his family about his senior role in Israel’s foreign ministry because it could put them at risk. That is not because his work is classified, but because many of Deek’s relatives are Palestinian refugees living across the Middle East.

Deek, 42, an Arab Israeli and devout Orthodox Christian, is Israel’s first special envoy to the Christian world. Before that, he was one of the country’s youngest ever ambassadors, serving in Azerbaijan.

His family story echoes that of many Palestinians; his grandparents fled their home in 1947 amid the upheaval surrounding Israel’s creation and settled in a refugee camp in Jordan.

Before the war, Deek’s grandfather worked at the Jewish-owned Rutenberg Electricity Company, where he befriended Jewish colleagues and learnt Yiddish. From the refugee camp, he made a decision that many around him considered unthinkable: he returned to the newly established State of Israel.

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Topics:

Christianity

Arab Israelis

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