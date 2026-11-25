"I am delighted to award the Israeli Presidential Medal of Honor to nine special women and men from around the world whose work, leadership, and commitment have made an extraordinary contribution to the State of Israel and the Jewish people," President Herzog said, announcing the awards.

"In these challenging times, we see more clearly than ever how much our friends and partners around the world mean to us," he continued.

"The recipients of the Israeli Presidential Medal of Honor have stood by the State of Israel with determination, courage, and loyalty, and through their endeavours they embody the State of Israel and the Jewish people’s contribution of good to humanity."

The president also personally contacted each recipient to inform them of their selection, thanking them for their contributions and confirming that the medals will be presented at a ceremony at the President's Residence in Jerusalem in early January 2027.

A prominent businessman and philanthropist, Sir Gerald has spent decades supporting Jewish communal life, charitable organisations and Israel. He is the founding chairman of the Community Security Trust (CST).

His contribution has also been recognised in the UK, having received a CBE in 2012 before being knighted by King Charles III in 2024 for his services to the Jewish community and charitable work.

Through the Gerald and Gail Ronson Family Foundation, he has additionally supported educational projects across Israel, benefiting thousands of people.

Hoyer is being recognised following 45 years in the US Congress, where he held several senior positions, including House Majority Leader.

Throughout his political career, the Democrat has been a prominent supporter of the US-Israel relationship. His work included helping Soviet Jews escape persecution during the 1980s and securing American funding for Israeli defence programmes, including Iron Dome and David's Sling. He is due to conclude his congressional career in January 2027.

Canadian philanthropist Bronfman is being honoured for his contribution to Jewish education and identity. In 2000, he co-founded Birthright Israel with Michael Steinhardt, establishing a programme that has enabled nearly one million young Jewish adults from approximately 70 countries to visit Israel.

Having published more than 40 books, Lévy has become an internationally recognised advocate for human rights, democracy and Israel. His post-October 7 book, Israel Alone, examines the country's position internationally following the Hamas attacks and the subsequent rise in antisemitism.

Knobloch, meanwhile, is one of Germany's most influential Jewish communal figures.

Born in Munich in 1932, Knobloch survived the Holocaust after being hidden by a Christian housekeeper.

She has since dedicated her life to rebuilding Jewish communities in Germany and has led the Jewish Community of Munich and Upper Bavaria since 1985. She has also served as president of the Central Council of Jews in Germany.

Saban, who was born in Egypt and grew up in Israel before building his business career in America, is being recognised for his extensive philanthropic support.

Among his contributions is the Cheryl and Haim Saban Children's Hospital at Soroka Medical Centre, which provides care for Jewish, Arab and Bedouin children across the Negev. He has also supported the Friends of the Israel Defence Forces.

Romanian MP Vexler, president of the Federation of Jewish Communities in Romania, is being honoured for his work combating antisemitism and protecting Jewish heritage. Following October 7, he helped secure a joint declaration of solidarity with Israel from both chambers of the Romanian Parliament.

Perugia is a leading figure in Italian Jewish life. She has chaired the World Board of Trustees of Keren Hayesod–UIA and served as president of the Jerusalem Foundation, while continuing to champion educational initiatives and stronger relationships between Israel and Jewish communities worldwide.

The Israeli Presidential Medal of Honor was established by Israel's ninth president, Shimon Peres, in 2012. It recognises individuals and organisations who have made an exceptional contribution to Israel or humanity through their work, service or achievements.

"I thank each of the recipients from the bottom of my heart for all they have done, and I look forward to presenting them with the Medal at a ceremony at the President's Residence in Jerusalem at the beginning of January," Herzog concluded in his announcement.