Press group reviewing database of slain Gazan journalists after terror groups identify some as members

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) said on Thursday that it is conducting a “full review” of its database of journalists in Gaza after Palestinian terror groups eulogised some of those listed as members.

The committee “condemns in no uncertain terms the misrepresentation of combatants as journalists or media workers, or the misuse of ‘press’ insignia,” stated Jodie Ginsberg, CEO of the committee.

“Such actions endanger every single individual journalist legitimately trying to report,” Ginsberg said. “We are conducting a full review of the names on our lists to confirm that no one who was actively engaged in combat is listed in our data.”

The decision to conduct the review, which is expected to be completed in July, came after Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad – which the committee called “militant groups” – published obituaries of members, whom the CPJ had previously identified as slain journalists.