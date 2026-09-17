Court freezes government plan to revive West Bank land registration

The Jerusalem District Court has frozen a government plan to reactivate the registration of land in the West Bank.
The court issued the temporary order on Tuesday, instructing the Justice Ministry, Defence Ministry and other state bodies to respond to the petitions against the tender by next Thursday.
The case was brought by Israeli rights groups Yesh Din, Bimkom and the Association for Civil Rights in Israel (ACRI), which are challenging the government's decision to revive the Settlement of Land Title (SOLT) process in the West Bank, which has been suspended since Israel captured the territory in the 1968 Six Day War.
Welcoming the court's decision, the organisations said: “The renewal of the land registration process in the West Bank constitutes a clear act of annexation, and the tender for administering it was carried out without authority and unlawfully.
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