Coeliac Disease sufferers eat gluten with few symptoms in promising Israeli drug trial

A drug to treat Coeliac Disease could be on the horizon after the promising trial of a new antibody created by Israeli pharmaceutical company Teva.

Coeliac Disease effects roughly one per cent of the global population and is caused by a severe autoimmune reaction to gluten, which damages the small intestine.

It can cause chronic digestive problems, fatigue, nutrient deficiencies and other complications that can significantly impact daily life.

Teva, which is headquartered in Petah Tikva, tested new drug “TEV-408” on 50 people who suffer from the disease.