Coeliac Disease sufferers eat gluten with few symptoms in promising Israeli drug trial

In the study, the 50 were randomly assigned to receive a injection of the antibody treatment or a placebo.
Two weeks after receiving a single dose, the participants were instructed to consume gluten daily for six weeks.
A single injection of TEV-408 significantly reduced damage and inflammation in the small intestine compared with a placebo after eight weeks, Teva said according to Reuters.
Patients also reported fewer digestive symptoms, while no new safety concerns were identified, the company said.
That result met the main goal of the mid-stage trial.
In an announcement, Teva, wrote: “[The trail] showed statistically significant and clinically meaningful prevention of gluten-induced intestinal damage... showed a favourable effect on intestinal inflammation... [and] demonstrated lower [gerontological] symptoms.”
Eric Hughes, the executive vice president, head of research and development, and chief medical officer of Teva, hailed the findings, saying: “A strict gluten-free diet has long been the only option for people living with Coeliac disease. Yet, even with strict adherence to a gluten-free diet, many continue to experience symptoms, intestinal damage and a significant impact on their daily lives.
“These results underscore the potential to move beyond managing gluten exposure and address Coeliac disease at its biological source.”