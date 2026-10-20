Children’s hospital creates AI tool that helps intensive care patients ‘speak’ with doctors

This story originally appeared in the JC’s Israel Briefing newsletter. You can sign up to the free daily email briefing here

An Israeli children’s hospital has developed an artificial intelligence tool that enables patients who cannot speak to communicate their pain, emotions and needs.

The system generates personalised, printable communication boards in less than five minutes, allowing children to express themselves and participate more actively in their care.

It was developed at Schneider Children’s Medical Centre in Petah Tikva with Code for Israel, a volunteer technology initiative.