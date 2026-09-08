Charedi party announces female Knesset candidate for first time in Israel’s history

One of Israel’s Charedi parties has confirmed it will field a female candidate in the upcoming Knesset elections for the first time in the country’s history.

The Charedi Public, a new party formed in July under the leadership of Beit Shemesh Deputy Mayor Moti Leitner, confirmed that it had granted Dr Nechumi Yaffe, a high-profile academic, a spot on its election slate on Monday.

Yaffe, a strictly-Orthodox researcher of political psychology, previously served as the National Security Council’s advisor on Charedi affairs and was involved in coordinating the response to October 7, particularly the assistance given to bereaved families.

A senior faculty member at Tel Aviv University, she has also collaborated on a joint project with Harvard in the US, focusing on the Charedi community in North America.