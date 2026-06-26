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British olim among graduates helping tackle Israel’s English teacher shortage

One of the organisers called the programme ‘a lesson in self-acceptance and the triumph of the human spirit’

June 26, 2026 11:20
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(Illustrative) First graders sit in their classroom on the first day of school in Jerusalem on September 1, 2025 (Flash90)

By

Melanie Swan

1 min read

This story originally appeared in the JC Israel Briefing. You can sign up to receive the briefing daily here.

A new cohort of native English-speaking immigrants, including several British-born olim, have graduated from a pioneering teacher-training programme aimed at addressing Israel’s chronic shortage of qualified English teachers.

Fourteen new English teachers completed the Herzog College programme this week after training in schools across Jerusalem through a fully funded initiative supported by the Jerusalem Municipality and the Tzemach David Foundation.

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Israel

Education

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