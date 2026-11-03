Boy George prays for peace at Western Wall before Israel concerts

The pair touch the Western Wall (Photo-Marc Israel Sellem) [Missing Credit]

Adams said: “Boy George and I stood together at the Western Wall today and prayed for peace for Israel, our neighbours and the world. “Here in Jerusalem, at the heart of our people’s history, it meant a great deal to have a friend standing beside us.

"The haters want to isolate Israel. They pressure artists to boycott us and turn their backs on our people. George chose to come, perform for his Israeli fans and support the Nova survivors and bereaved families. He has shown courage and real friendship. I am proud to welcome him to our country.”

Boy George will perform at Tel Aviv’s Menora Mivtachim Arena on November 4, with special guest Ivri Lider.

On November 7, he will give a special performance dedicated to the Nova community and their families, featuring special guest DJ Ofer Nissim.

He also met President Isaac Herzog, who presented him with a sculpture inspired by the red anemones of the Nova festival site, in recognition of the singer’s support for Israel and the Jewish people.

Boy George with President Isaac Herzog, Sylvan Adams and former hostage Elkana Bohbot (Photo-President of Israel's office) [Missing Credit]

Herzog and First Lady Michal hosted the British singer, whose real name is George O’Dowd, in Jerusalem on Monday, alongside Adams, and former hostage Elkana Bohbot.

The sculpture’s dedication praised Boy George for his “unwavering support for Israel and the Jewish people” and his song We Will Dance Again, inspired by the October 7 massacre.

Herzog said the singer had shown “moral clarity” at a time when Israelis and Jews faced discrimination in the worlds of culture, art and music.

“The people of Israel love you, and thank you for standing with us,” he said.

Boy George said the song had changed him personally, adding: “I feel like ‘We Will Dance Again’ has forced me to grow up.”

A total of 1,500 tickets for the concerts have been donated to Nova survivors and bereaved families.

Boy George is visiting Israel at the invitation of Sylvan Adams. The visit is being coordinated by Live Nation Israel, the promoter of his Israeli performances, in cooperation with Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.