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Boy George prays for peace at Western Wall before Israel concerts

President Isaac Herzog met the Culture Club singer in Jerusalem and told him: “The people of Israel love you, and thank you for standing with us.”

November 3, 2026 13:24
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Praying for peace. Boy George and Sylvan Adams at the Western Wall. (Photo-Marc Israel Sellem)

By

Melanie Swan

2 min read
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Boy George visited the Western Wall in Jerusalem and declared it “a moment of gratitude, reflection, love and prayer”.

The Culture Club singer, a vocal supporter of Israel, is in the country to perform two concerts on November 4 and 7.

On Monday, he went to the Western Wall with Sylvan Adams, President of the World Jewish Congress Israel, and they both prayed for peace.

After placing a note in a the wall, as is traditional, he said: “Standing here at the Western Wall in Jerusalem, I’m thinking of my mum, who would have loved to be here, my dad, and all the people I hold close to my heart. Some places make you feel the presence of those you love, wherever they may be. This is one of them. A moment of gratitude, reflection, love and prayer. May we all find peace.”

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Topics:

Boy George

Israel

Western Wall

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