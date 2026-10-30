Biblical-era fortress reopens offering glimpse of conflicts described in Book of Judges

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A 3,200-year-old fortress dating to the era of the biblical Judges has reopened to the public following a NIS 400,000 (£96,000) restoration project in southern Israel.

Gal’on Fortress, located in the Guvrin Forest in the Judean Lowlands, has undergone conservation, excavation and accessibility improvements by the Jewish National Fund (KKL-JNF) and the Israel Antiquities Authority.

The site, dating to the 12th century BCE, offers a glimpse into the conflicts between Canaanites, Israelites and Philistines described in the Book of Judges, archaeologists said.