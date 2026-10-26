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‘Just vote against Bibi,’ Garry Kasparov urges Russian-Israelis ahead of Knesset election

The former chess world champion suggested that Prime Minister Netanyahu’s ouster could help Ukraine and weaken the Putin regime in Moscow

October 26, 2026 18:10
Kasparov.jpg
Russian former chess world champion Garry Kasparov attends the Warsaw Security Forum in Warsaw, Poland, on October 12, 2026 (Getty Images)

By

Hayley Cregor

2 min read
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Garry Kasparov, the former world chess champion and outspoken critic of Vladimir Putin, has urged Russian-Israelis to vote against Benjamin Netanyahu, warning that the Kremlin benefits from the prime minister’s approach to the war in Ukraine.

Speaking to The Times of Israel ahead of Tuesday’s election, Kasparov said he believed Russian propaganda was being used to influence Israel’s Russian-speaking electorate, including immigrants who had arrived in recent years.

“Just vote against Bibi Netanyahu, period,” he said. “You escaped Putin’s Russia. Most of you, I understand, did it because you disagreed with Putin’s regime…

“By voting against Bibi, you’re helping Ukraine, and eventually helping Russia as well.”

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Topics:

Israeli elections

Israeli Politics

Benjamin Netanyahu

Russia

Russia Ukraine War

Ukraine

Vladimir Putin

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