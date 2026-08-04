Bereaved employees gain legal right to take annual leave on yahrzeit of loved ones

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Bereaved families in Israel will no longer have to seek an employer’s permission to attend the annual memorial anniversary of a close relative after the Knesset approved a change to the country’s annual leave law.
The amendment allows employees to use one of their existing statutory “choice days” to observe the yahrzeit of a first-degree relative, with employers no longer able to refuse requests when the legal conditions are met.
Campaigners say it marks long-overdue recognition that grief extends far beyond the funeral and shiva.
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