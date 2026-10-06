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Bar-Ilan maths professor indicted over ‘plot to kill hundreds of Arab-Israelis’

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, allegedly attempted to blackmail a former MK into assisting him, with the aim of recruiting members of his party under the pretext of an ‘election event’

October 6, 2026 17:23
Israel Police.jpg
Police vehicles patrol along Jaffa Street in central Jerusalem on September 24, 2026 (Flash90)

By

Pesach Benson,

Jerusalem News Syndicate

1 min read
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Police in Israel have charged a maths professor at Bar-Ilan University over an alleged plot to murder hundreds of Arab-Israelis in an attempt to force the community out of Israel.

According to the indictment, the man spent more than three years developing a plan he called “The People Will Carry Out a Transfer”.

Police said the plan envisioned 72 Jewish attackers divided into 12 cells carrying out simultaneous attacks in Arab localities and cities with large numbers of Arab and Jewish residents.

The indictment alleges that the lecturer conducted a reconnaissance tour of the Tuba-Zangariyye area in northern Israel and unsuccessfully sought to recruit accomplices.

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Topics:

Israel

Court and Crime

Crime

Arab-Israeli

Israeli Politics

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