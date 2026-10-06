Bar-Ilan maths professor indicted over ‘plot to kill hundreds of Arab-Israelis’

The suspect allegedly devised a covert scheme to recruit Zehut party leader Moshe Feiglin, a right-wing former MK, to join his plan, first by convincing him to do so and later by attempted blackmail.

Prosecutors said the defendant believed Feiglin would help him identify more participants.

Moshe Feiglin attends a hearing at the Israeli Supreme Court in Jerusalem on August 3, 2026 (Flash90) Flash90

Under the alleged plan, party activists would be invited to a Zehut election event and would not be told its real purpose.

At the event, they would learn they were being recruited for a terrorist attack set for the following day, prosecutors said. They would also receive detailed operational instructions.

The defendant allegedly attended two public events held by Feiglin and tried to set up a meeting with him to hand over a summary of the plan.

Feiglin did not respond to any of his approaches, the indictment said.

A court-imposed gag order bars publication of the defendant’s name.

Feiglin said on Monday that he and the Zehut Party leadership immediately contacted police after receiving threats of blackmail from the suspect.

“Immediately upon receiving the extortion letters and threats from the accused, Moshe Feiglin and the party leadership turned without delay to the Israel Police and filed an official complaint on the matter,” he wrote on X.

“We thank the law enforcement authorities for their swift and determined action, and trust in the security and judicial authorities to impose the full severity of the law upon the perpetrators of the offence.

“The Zehut Party will continue to act with public responsibility and without fear.”