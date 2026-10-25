Become a Member
Israel

Bank of Israel rejects Netanyahu’s claim crypto could help evade financial sanctions

The prime minister told Israelis to prepare for the economic impact of potential international measures against Jerusalem

October 25, 2026 11:54
Copy of GettyImages-2295160489.jpg
Prime Minister Netanyahu speaks during a Likud campaign rally at Expo Tel Aviv on September 17, 2026 (Getty Images)

By

Jacob Jaffa

1 min read
Add us as a preferred source

Israel’s central bankers have rejected a suggestion from Prime Minister Netanyahu that cryptocurrency could be used to circumvent international sanctions on the country.

Speaking in an interview with Channel 10 on Friday, Netanyahu had told Israelis to prepare for a prospective tightening of measures against Jerusalem, as the UK and EU threaten retaliation to the prospective expansion of West Bank settlements.

"You have to understand that there could be banking sanctions,” he said.

“You need to prepare an economy that can circumvent them… and I’m working on that as well.”

To get more Israel news, click here to sign up for our free Israel Briefing newsletter.

Topics:

Israel

Israeli Politics

crypto-currency

Sanctions

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper