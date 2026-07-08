Azerbaijan’s chief rabbi criticises Israel’s recognition of Armenian Genocide

Turkey also condemned the move, saying it was intended to distract from allegations of genocide directed at Israel, including by Ankara.

A statement approved by Israel's Cabinet on June 28 said attempts to "deny, minimise or distort the truth about the Armenian Genocide" must be rejected.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar said that "based on the moral and historic duty, Israel will recognise the genocide perpetrated against the Armenian people in the final days of the Ottoman Empire."

Turkey and Azerbaijan have long rejected characterising the mass arrests, deportations and killings of Armenians in 1915 as genocide.

Azerbaijan shares close cultural and historical ties with Turkey and has fought a decades-long conflict with Armenia, primarily over the dispute Nagorno-Karabakh region. The latest round of fighting ended in September 2023 with the dissolution of the Armenian-backed Republic of Artsakh.

Israel had long resisted recognising the Armenian Genocide while it maintained close ties with Turkey. Relations have deteriorated sharply under Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, particularly following the October 7 attacks and the Gaza War.

Erdoğan has repeatedly escalated his rhetoric against Israel. Last year, during an Eid al-Fitr prayer service, Erdoğan prayed: "May Allah, for the sake of his name ... destroy and devastate Zionist Israel."

And, addressing the UN General Assembly in 2024, he said: "Just as Hitler was stopped by the alliance of humanity 70 years ago, Netanyahu and his murder network must also be stopped by the alliance of humanity."

But while Isayev said he understood Israel's desire to respond to Erdoğan, he argued that recognizing the Armenian Genocide was ineffective.

"The Azerbaijani government felt surprised and betrayed by this recognition, but it also failed to achieve anything," he said.

"Many countries, including the US, have already recognised the Armenian Genocide. Israel following suit does nothing to hurt Turkey. It did nothing for ties with Armenia, which rejected it. It only hurt Israel by straining relations with Azerbaijan and appearing to opportunistically take sides on what should be a moral issue."

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan also reacted coolly to Israel's decision, suggesting that it was politically motivated as a jab at Ankara.

"We see no need to respond because we believe that refraining from entering into the issue of the weaponisation of the Armenian Genocide is in the interests of the Republic of Armenia," Pashinyan told reporters in Yerevan on June 29.

Azerbaijan, a predominantly Muslim country bordering Iran, maintains close military and energy ties with Israel, supplying the Jewish state with a significant share of its crude oil imports. Armenia, a predominantly Christian country, has maintained friendly relations with Iran.

Isayev said he believes bilateral ties will not suffer further "unless the issue is advanced and brought to a Knesset vote".

He said he has written to Shas, the Charedi Sephardic party in Netanyahu's governing coalition, urging it to block any further declarations or legislation on the issue.