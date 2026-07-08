Become a Member
Israel

Azerbaijan’s chief rabbi criticises Israel’s recognition of Armenian Genocide

Rabbi Zamir Isayev said the move hurts ties with Baku without punishing Turkey, urging Jerusalem not to advance recognition further.

July 8, 2026 14:38
HIG1UOjWwAAKJq3.jpeg
Rabbi Zamir Isayev (X/ZamirIsayev)

By

Canaan Lidor,

Jewish News Syndicate

2 min read
Add us as a preferred source

One of Azerbaijan’s chief rabbis on Tuesday joined his government in criticising Israel's recent recognition of the Armenian Genocide.

Rabbi Zamir Isayev, the chief Sephardic rabbi of Azerbaijan, told JNS that Israel's recognition last month "doesn't make any sense, does little to punish Turkey, and threatens to harm relations with one of the Jewish state's most valuable allies – Azerbaijan."

Azerbaijan's government rejected Israel's recognition on June 29, a day after the Israeli Cabinet voted in favour of it.

"The distortion of the historical facts surrounding the events of 1915, and the reduction of a complex historical issue to a political decision without a sound legal or scholarly basis, are unacceptable," Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry said. "We call on the Israeli government to reconsider this decision."

To get more Israel news, click here to sign up for our free Israel Briefing newsletter.

Topics:

Israel

Azerbaijan

Turkey

Armenia

Sephardi Judaism

Sephardim

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper