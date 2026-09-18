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Israel

2,000-year-old mikveh discovered at Kiryat Gat construction site

The ritual bath weighs in at a hefty 25,000kg

September 18, 2026 11:07
The ritual purification bath as it was uncovered at the site. Photo - Emil Aladjem, Israel Antiquities Authorit.jpg
The ritual purification bath as it was uncovered at the site (Photo: Israel Antiquities Authority)

By

Ben Conway

1 min read
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A 2,000-year-old ritual bath unearthed in southern Israel constitutes the first unprecedented evidence of a Jewish settlement in the area during that era, according to antiquities experts.

Archaeologists have successfully excavated the huge mikveh in Kiryat Gat dating back to the Second Temple period in a delicate operation lasting two weeks.

The extraction of the bath, which is four metres wide and weighs some 25 metric tonnes (nearly 4,000 stone), required a 300-tonne lifting crane.

The discovery was made during an excavation conducted by the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA).

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Topics:

Judaism

mikveh

Archaeology

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