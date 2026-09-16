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Arab-Israeli teen arrested over ‘server farm terror plot’

Mustafa Issa allegedly planned to use his role as a volunteer fireman to access and destroy a site connected to an Israeli data firm

September 16, 2026 15:00
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(Illustrative) Amdocs office in Kanata, Canada (Getty Images)

By

Hayley Cregor

1 min read
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A 19-year-old Arab-Israeli, who served as a volunteer firefighter, has been arrested and charged with using his access to a sensitive site related to an Israeli tech firm to plan a terrorist attack.

Mustafa Issa, from Kafr Qasim, was arrested in recent weeks following a joint investigation by the Shin Bet and Israel Police, the agencies confirmed in a statement.

According to investigators, Issa searched for military and bomb-making instructions, downloaded material explaining how to make explosive devices and made attempts to construct them himself.

The Shin Bet and police said the investigation uncovered evidence that he had progressed from seeking information about combat and explosives to attempting to put what he had learned into practice.

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Topics:

Israel

Arab-Israeli

Hamas

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