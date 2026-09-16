Arab-Israeli teen arrested over ‘server farm terror plot’

A 19-year-old Arab-Israeli, who served as a volunteer firefighter, has been arrested and charged with using his access to a sensitive site related to an Israeli tech firm to plan a terrorist attack.
Mustafa Issa, from Kafr Qasim, was arrested in recent weeks following a joint investigation by the Shin Bet and Israel Police, the agencies confirmed in a statement.
According to investigators, Issa searched for military and bomb-making instructions, downloaded material explaining how to make explosive devices and made attempts to construct them himself.
The Shin Bet and police said the investigation uncovered evidence that he had progressed from seeking information about combat and explosives to attempting to put what he had learned into practice.
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