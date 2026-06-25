Arab-Israeli girl's heart saves Jewish boy in Jerusalem

The heart of a six-year-old Arab-Israeli girl from Kfar Qasim has saved the life of a three-and-a-half-year-old Jewish child from Jerusalem, who had spent nine months waiting for a transplant, in a story linking two families through tragedy, hope and extraordinary medical efforts.

Rafael, who was born with a complex congenital heart defect, had been living at Schneider Children’s Medical Center for nine months while connected to a Berlin Heart ventricular assist device after his own heart failed.

With time running out, his father had already flown to New York, and the family was preparing to leave Israel in search of a donor when doctors received an unexpected call.

At the same time, six-and-a-half-year-old Saba Badir from Kfar Qasim, the youngest of four sisters, was fighting for her life after suffering catastrophic brain bleeding caused by a congenital weakness in a vein.