The action wrapped up on Saturday, with Ron Horehans and Deeb Muhammad claiming the men’s title, Sharon Perlin and Sewar Uthman triumphing in the women’s bracket, and Christine Oweida and Tom Lusentin taking the mixed doubles crown.

Winners pose with their trophies (credit: Freddie Krivine Initiative) [Missing Credit]

Uthman said: “When I heard about this event, I was thrilled. Here is a tournament that recognises Arab tennis players on an equal footing with Jewish players.

"I knew immediately that Sharon and I had to take part. The symbolism is vital.”

The initiative is named after Freddie Krivine, who was born in the UK in 1920. After making aliyah in 1984, he worked to expand opportunities for Arab children in tennis, cofounding the Israel Tennis Centers and serving as president of the Israel Tennis Association.

He died in 2005 aged 84, and is fondly remembered as Israel’s “Mr Tennis”.

His daughter Jane Krivine said: “Too much attention is focused on division.

“On our courts, Arabs and Jews play together, make friends and demonstrate that partnership is the only way forward.”

The competition had a total prize pot of $4,500, and attracted players from across Israel and beyond, with one participant travelling from Paris. Among the field were ranked juniors, amateur players, and professional coaches.

David Tarsh is a trustee of the Philip King Charitable Trust, which sponsored the tournament.

He said: “Our aspiration was to create a groundbreaking competition that would set an example for decades to come.”

The Freddie Krivine Initiative has reached more than 10,000 children through its tennis programmes since 2000.

To find out more about the Tennis Together Open, click here.