Anti-Hamas activists ask international community for help ahead of planned Gaza protests

The organisers claimed the messages indicated “a coordinated effort to suppress dissent prior to its public expression.”

The movement said Hamas had a documented history of crushing previous protests through arrests, violence and intimidation, warning there was “credible basis for concern” that similar or more severe measures could be used against Thursday’s demonstrations.

“The right to peaceful assembly and political expression is a foundational civil liberty,” the statement said. “The population of Gaza is entitled to exercise this right without fear of violent reprisal.”

The organisers called on foreign governments, diplomats, journalists and human rights organisations to closely monitor events in Gaza and urged independent observers to document any response to the protests.

They also appealed for international pressure on Hamas to protect demonstrators and journalists.

The movement reiterated its political demands, calling on Hamas to disarm and hand civilian administration of Gaza to a transitional authority, arguing that the current leadership no longer reflects the wishes of many Gazans.

The statement comes after weeks of online campaigning under the banner of the “June 26 Revolution”, which has urged Palestinians to stage peaceful demonstrations demanding an end to Hamas’s rule and calling for “a better life and a promising future.”

Organisers have repeatedly stressed that the protests are intended to be non-violent despite fears of violent crackdowns.

This story originally appeared in the JC Israel Briefing. You can sign up to receive the briefing daily here.