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Anti-Hamas activists ask international community for help ahead of planned Gaza protests

Organisers are expecting a violent crackdown on dissent as they attempt to challenge the terror group’s oppressive rule

June 26, 2026 11:30
GettyImages-2196592961.jpg
Hamas fighters in Gaza City on February 1, 2025 (Getty Images)

By

Melanie Swan

1 min read

This story originally appeared in the JC Israel Briefing. You can sign up to receive the briefing daily here.

Organisers of the planned “June 26 Revolution” have issued an urgent appeal to the international community, warning that Hamas is preparing to violently suppress anti-government demonstrations due to take place across the Gaza Strip.

In a statement released on the eve of the planned protests, the civic movement, which describes itself as representing Gazans opposed to Hamas’s continued rule, said it had seen what it described as threats from Hamas-affiliated social media accounts targeting prospective demonstrators and journalists.

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Topics:

Gaza

Hamas

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