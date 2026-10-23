Become a Member
Israel

AI chatbots can identify unnecessary medical tests – but also exhibit ‘uncertainty’ of humans, study finds

AI models ‘stumble’ when medical experts disagree

October 23, 2026 11:15
hands holding a smartphone GettyImages-1142528978.jpg
"One of the hardest parts of practising medicine is knowing when to hold back," said researcher Dr Dean Ariel (Photo: Getty)

By

Melanie Swan

1 min read
Add us as a preferred source

This story originally appeared in the JC’s Israel Briefing newsletter. You can sign up to the free daily email briefing here

Artificial intelligence chatbots can identify unnecessary medical tests in most cases – but they struggle when doctors themselves disagree, an Israeli study has found.

Researchers from Ben-Gurion University of the Negev and Clalit Health Services evaluated six leading AI models across hundreds of clinical scenarios, analysing thousands of responses.

The scenarios were constructed around recommendations from the international "Choosing Wisely” campaign – a global medical initiative founded in 2012 by the American Board of Internal Medicine to eliminate what it classifies as low-value care.

To get more Israel news, click here to sign up for our free Israel Briefing newsletter.

Topics:

Health

Technology

AI

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper