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Nobel Prize-winning scientist Ada Yonath, who helped pave way for advanced antibiotics, dies aged 87

‘People called me a dreamer,’ the celebrated Israeli scientist once said of her groundbreaking work

September 1, 2026 11:35
Professor Ada Yonath GettyImages-452551331.jpg
Professor Ada Yonath, who in 2009 became the first Israeli woman to win a Nobel Prize, pictured speaking in 2013 (Photo: Getty)

By

Melanie Swan

1 min read
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This story originally appeared in the JC’s Israel Briefing newsletter. You can sign up to receive the daily update here

Professor Ada Yonath, the Israeli scientist who became the country’s first woman to win the Nobel Prize, has died aged 87.

The pioneering chemist received the award in 2009 for her groundbreaking research into the structure and function of the ribosome – the tiny molecular machine inside cells that reads genetic instructions and uses them to build the proteins essential for life.

Her decades of research helped scientists understand how antibiotics interact with bacteria and contributed to the development of more advanced drugs at a time of growing concern over antibiotic resistance.

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