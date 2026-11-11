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Abbas agrees to recognise Hamas as terror group in return for coalition spot

The Ra’am leader is looking to build bridges with Gadi Eisenkot’s change bloc, but Arab MKs’ mass walkout of the Knesset during the national anthem may have further soured relations

November 11, 2026 11:44
Copy of Abbas.jpg
Ra'am leader Mansour Abbas MK attends a Constitution, Law and Justice Committee meeting at the Knesset on July 8, 2026 (Flash90)

By

Hayley Cregor

4 min read
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Mansour Abbas, the leader of one of Israel’s major Arab parties, has reportedly agreed to recognise Hamas as a terrorist organisation if the faction is granted a role in Yashar leader Gadi Eisenkot’s prospective coalition government.

Ra’am, a socially conservative Islamist party, could form a key part of the coalition, with its eight Knesset seats taking Eisenkot’s bloc to a collective 56, within touching distance of the 61 required for a majority.

However, several of its historic positions, including its refusal to label Hamas as terrorists and its longtime rejection of Zionism, have caused tension with other party leaders within the bloc, particularly Yisrael Beiteinu’s Avigdor Lieberman.

Under Abbas, though, the party has tried to take a more pragmatic approach, supporting a two-state solution and allowing Jewish Israelis to run on its candidate slate, with former police officer Yoav Segalovitz the first to do so, filling the party’s second seat at the last elections and effectively sitting as Abbas’s deputy in the Knesset.

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Topics:

Israeli Politics

Israeli elections

Knesset

Israel

Arab-Israeli

Hamas

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