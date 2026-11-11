Abbas agrees to recognise Hamas as terror group in return for coalition spot

Recognition of Hamas as a terrorist group is one of four conditions Eisenkot has set for prospective coalition partners in a bid to find a compromise between Lieberman and the Arabs that allows both to serve in his government.

The other three conditions are recognition of Israel as a Jewish, democratic, liberal and egalitarian state, acceptance of the principles of its Declaration of Independence, and support for military, national or civilian service for all Israeli citizens.

However, bridge-building efforts may have been set back after most Arab-Israel MKs walked out of the Knesset chamber as the new parliament was sworn in on Tuesday to avoid singing Israel’s national anthem.

The walkout came shortly after all 120 newly elected members had taken their oaths of allegiance to the State of Israel.

As Hatikvah began playing, most Arab MKs rose from their seats and left the chamber, prompting angry reactions from politicians who remained inside.

Abbas was among those who stayed, alongside Segalovitz, and footage circulating on social media appears to show both men standing for the anthem but declining to sing.

The confrontation followed an earlier exchange involving Yosef Jabareen, chair of the other major Arab faction, the Joint List, who was interrupted by far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir while taking his oath.

As Jabareen recited the words “I pledge”, Ben-Gvir shouted: “Who is he pledging to? Hamas?!”

Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana subsequently warned lawmakers that anyone disrupting the proceedings again would be removed from the chamber without further warning.

Elsewhere, Democrats chairman Yair Golan appeared to acknowledge that coalition talks with Ra’am were ongoing when questioned about the negotiations at his party's weekly faction meeting.

“I don’t think this is an obstacle for him,” Golan said, referring to Abbas's potential recognition of Hamas. “I believe all the statements and declarations will come as a result of negotiations.”

Abbas declined to discuss the details of the negotiations at his own faction meeting but reiterated his party's opposition to terrorism and its ambition to enter government.

“We want to be part of the coalition and the next government,” Abbas said. “That is a basic right.”

He also maintained that Ra’am had repeatedly supported the dismantling of Hamas under US President Donald Trump's peace plan.

And he insisted that his party should not be portrayed as sympathetic to terrorism, saying: “We are unequivocally against terrorism and violence against any person.”

The opening of the new parliament was marked by a speech from President Isaac Herzog, who urged lawmakers to overcome their divisions and concentrate on the challenges facing Israel after three years of war and political uncertainty.

“Since the October 7th Massacre, we have been through many upheavals. We have known the depths, and we have scaled the heights. We have encountered terrible pain, and we have discovered how much sacrifice and heroism there is in Israel,” he said.

He told newly elected representatives that they now had a responsibility to repay the public through effective leadership and government.

“In recent years, we have seen what the citizens of Israel are willing to do for their country. Now you, the members of this House, veterans and newcomers alike, must also ask what you can and must do for them.”

“This Knesset must serve out its full term; there are many tasks before it,” he continued. “You must do everything to avoid a repeat election.”

Israel's diplomatic relationships were another major focus of the address.

“Alongside the determined and resolute fight against those who seek our harm, we must build a stable diplomatic horizon in the region with our neighbours, including the closest of them, and strengthen the peace agreements with Egypt, Jordan, Morocco, the United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain, and even add to them,” Herzog added.

He also emphasised the importance of Israel's relationship with Washington, calling for stronger international alliances and resistance to diplomatic sanctions.

Turning to security threats, Herzog warned that Iran continued to pose a serious challenge to Israel.

“Iran's empire of evil does not cease, not even for a moment, in its schemes and threats, whether directly or through its partners,” he said.

He also called for a comprehensive investigation into the security and political failures that preceded the October 7 attacks, which killed around 1,200 people and saw 251 taken hostage.

“We are duty-bound to leave no stone unturned: to investigate and understand how the catastrophe of October 7th happened, and to draw lessons and conclusions,” Herzog said.

Herzog further condemned racism and violence within Israeli society.

“There is no place in it for bullying. There is no place for racism toward anyone. And there is no place for violence: not in Arab society, not in the hills of Judea and Samaria, not on city streets, not in schools, nowhere. This violence must be eradicated with full force,” he said.

But the process of forming Israel's next government remains tightly fought.

Prime Minister Netanyahu's Likud-led alliance nominally holds 53 seats in the 120-member parliament, although seven Charedi lawmakers from United Torah Judaism declined to recommend him as prime minister in post-election talks with Herzog.

Eisenkot's opposition bloc, meanwhile, has 48 seats, and the Arab parties hold a further 19, making their potential support an important factor in coalition negotiations.

Eisenkot has been tasked with forming a government after representatives of factions comprising 67 lawmakers recommended him for the role. He has until December 6 to secure a coalition, with a possible two-week extension.

The new parliament includes 46 first-time lawmakers and a record 33 women. Among those sworn in was Elisha Madan, a military reservist who lost both legs while fighting in Gaza and received a standing ovation as he took his oath.