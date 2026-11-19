It was described by Publishers Weekly as “another sharp and provocative analysis of antisemitism and why efforts to eradicate it have failed… a trenchant and brutally honest, yet often surprisingly optimistic, report on one of humanity’s oldest prejudices".

In his own review, historian Simon Schama said: "No-one alive writes with more coruscating brilliance about the Jews and those who misunderstand them than Dara Horn. Her pages blaze with the fire of reason, and the witty dissection of folly.”

Friedman’s new non-fiction work, out in hardback on March 18, tells the story of 23-year-old poet Hannah Senesh and a group of idealistic young Jewish volunteers who parachuted behind enemy lines into Nazi-occupied Europe in 1944.

Author Jonathan Safran Foer said: “Out of the Sky is the story of a woman who became a legend – and of the eternal interplay between human lives and history, how our stories, taken together, become the record of who we are.”

Simon Sebag Montefiore called Friedman’s new work “thrilling, terrifying, and awe-inspiring”.

Two further releases are then planned for June in the form of Debbie Lechtman’s I Would Have Hidden Anne Frank, which tackles the portrayal of Jews as “white colonisers” and other modern antisemitic myths, and Anatomy of a Failure, an account of the October 7 attacks written by military journalist Amos Harel.

Neil Blair addresses the audience at the High Line Publishing launch in New York on October 20, 2026 (Courtesy) [Missing Credit]

Jacky Klein, Executive Publisher of Odessa Editions, told the JC: “We’re thrilled to be launching Odessa this spring with four extraordinary books.

“Matti Friedman tells the astonishing story of Hannah Senesh and the young Holocaust survivors who parachuted back into Nazi-occupied Europe. Dara Horn takes on today’s antisemitism with her trademark wit and forensic eye.

“Amos Harel gives us the definitive insider account of the military, intelligence, and political failings that allowed the tragedy of October 7th to unfold. And Debbie Lechtman dismantles the myths about Jewish history spreading in real time online and on campus.

“Each of these writers brings brilliance and courage to the page. At a time when Jewish and Israeli voices are too often sidelined or shut out, we want Odessa to be a home where they’re published with ambition and care, and read as widely as possible.

“It’s a genuinely exciting moment for us and for publishing, and we can’t wait for readers to discover these books.”

High Line was recently launched by literary agent Neil Blair, who counts JK Rowling among his notable clients, as an antidote to “monoculture” and the increasing marginalisation of Israeli and Jewish authors since October 7.

Its two founding imprints, Odessa Editions and Antidote Books, champion creative freedom, original thinking and Jewish and Israeli voices for readers worldwide.

The JC is holding an event hosted by columnist Nicole Lampert, with Neil Blair (founder), Jacky Klein (executive publisher, Odessa Editions) and Joel Simons (executive publisher, Antidote Books) to explore the thinking behind High Line, the challenges they set out to address, and their ambitions for the future.

Challenging Cancellation: The story behind High Line Publishing Studio takes place on November 25 at 7.30pm at a north London venue.

The panel will answer questions from the audience and share how people can become part of its growing community. Tickets are available here.