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High Line Publishing hails Jewish-focused Odessa Editions at New York launch

The new publishing house, backed by figures like Neil Blair, Rob Rinder and Julie Bindel, aims to ‘offer readers a new vantage point by publishing exceptional books that challenge assumptions’

October 23, 2026 15:27
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Neil Blair addresses the audience at the High Line Publishing launch in New York on October 20, 2026 (Courtesy)

By

Jacob Jaffa

2 min read
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High Line Publishing, a new international publishing house on a mission to ‘champion a breadth of perspectives’, has unveiled a new line of Jewish and Israeli-focused projects at its New York launch this week.

The start-up venture, headed by former HarperCollins Executive Publisher Oliver Malcolm and literary agent Neil Blair, who counts JK Rowling among his clients, hailed the arrival of the Odessa Editions, which it dubbed the “new global home for Jewish and Israeli fiction and non-fiction”.

Named after the port city of Odessa, the traditional home of Ukraine’s Jewish community, the project seeks to combat the marginalisation of Jewish and Israeli voices in publishing.

Adam Cannon (L), Lindsay Gordon (C) and Neil Blair (R) at the High Line Publishing launch in New York on October 20, 2026 (Courtesy)Adam Cannon (L), Lindsay Gordon (C) and Neil Blair (R) at the High Line Publishing launch in New York on October 20, 2026 (Courtesy)[Missing Credit]

Blair has previously discussed how he was particularly motivated to launch the new endeavour when former hostage Eli Sharabi’s autobiography, Hostage, failed to find a single mainstream British publisher.

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Topics:

Books

Jewish books

New York

publishing

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