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Young Jewish jobseekers on what it takes to stand out in the toughest job market in decades

Work Avenue reports that more than a third of entry-level jobs now require previous experience

August 11, 2026 11:10
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A meeting at Work Avenue (Credit: Courtesy)

By

JC Reporter

2 min read
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Despite facing one of the toughest job markets in decades, young people in the Jewish community are still finding work, building careers and proving there are opportunities for those willing to be flexible and proactive.

Recent figures show that more than one million 16- to 24-year-olds are currently not in education, employment or training, while graduate vacancies have fallen by more than 40 per cent over the past year – the steepest annual decline on record.

Advisers at Work Avenue, one of the Jewish community's leading employment and business support organisations, say they see these challenges every day, with young clients facing regular setbacks and rejections. Yet they are also seeing success stories from candidates who continue building their skills and adapting their approach.

One of those supported into work is 23-year-old Zac Setty, who graduated in July 2025. He believes gaining practical experience and keeping an open mind are key.

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Topics:

Work Avenue

Jobs

Employment

Employability

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