Young Jewish jobseekers on what it takes to stand out in the toughest job market in decades

"There is a mismatch between graduating from university and what employers actually demand," he said. "You come out with a degree, but so many other people do as well, so the value of it isn’t as high as you thought it would be and they often focus more on experience.

Zac Setty

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Reflecting on university, Zac said he wished he had sought more work experience. "Putting your name forward and emailing lots of different companies to get even just a few weeks' work experience can really help show that, firstly, you are really interested in that specific field, and secondly that you have some practical skills which a degree course doesn't necessarily offer."

After graduating, Zac faced months of unsuccessful applications. "That moment when you realise you have to begin the whole process over again... is hugely dispiriting and upsetting,” he said.

He credits Work Avenue with helping him refine his CV, applications and interview technique. "Interviews these days aren't always just questions and answers, but also can involve presentations, workshops and role-playing real-life scenarios you may face."

After almost a year of searching, Zac secured a role as Project Coordinator and Facilitator for Stand Up! Education Against Discrimination, an interfaith schools project led by Maccabi GB with the Community Security Trust (CST) and Tell MAMA.

"Not only is this important work for our community... but it's also really good for me personally, as I'm gaining presentation skills, admin skills and interpersonal skills that will really help my future career,” he said.

Matthew Benedyk

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Work Avenue says internships, volunteering and temporary roles have become increasingly valuable, with more than a third of entry-level jobs now requiring previous experience. Advisers also stress that tailoring applications and preparing thoroughly for interviews is far more effective than sending out large numbers of generic CVs.

Matthew Benedyk, 23, spent two and a half years searching for a permanent role after university.

"I personally struggled with what employers actually want to hear and the need to adapt my CV and cover letter every time," he said. "I also found businesses asking for years of experience for entry-level positions."

After seeking help from Work Avenue, Matthew restructured his job search and discovered opportunities he might otherwise have missed. He started last month as a Customer Operations Specialist at Octopus Electroverse.

He also embraced artificial intelligence as a preparation tool. "AI is fantastic for preparing for interview and working out the sort of questions you might be asked... it really gave me a good base."

Despite the difficult market, Work Avenue CEO Debbie Lebrett believes young people should not lose hope. She said: "Opportunities are out there, particularly for candidates who can demonstrate the right skills, gain relevant experience, remain flexible in their job search and have a real willingness to learn and adapt."