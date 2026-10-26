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Volunteers work together in the park for 2026’s first Mitzvah Day event

The Joy of Giving Back is the theme of the event this year

October 26, 2026 10:38
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Volunteers came from a variety of backgrounds

By

JC Reporter

1 min read
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Volunteers from six communal groups and three different religions joined their local MP and councillors to tidy Canons Park in a show of interfaith solidarity for the first Mitzvah Day event of the year.

Mitzvah Day  is the UK's largest day of faith-based social action. It will take place on Sunday 21 November 2026, although many projects run in the month leading up to the day itself.

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Topics:

Mitzvah Day

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