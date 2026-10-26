Volunteers work together in the park for 2026’s first Mitzvah Day event

The day of hands-on gardening gave the 40 volunteers – who came from a variety of faiths, backgrounds and generations – the chance to work in teams and transform the historic walled rose garden in Canons Park.

Putting this year’s Mitzvah Day theme of ‘The Joy of Giving Back’ into action, they weeded, swept, raked leaves, cleared rubbish and tidied overgrown flower beds, preparing the garden for winter and laying the foundations for the next growing season.

Volunteers weren't scared to get their hands dirty (Photo: Mitzvah Day) [Missing Credit]

Those taking part included members of Stanmore & Canons Park Synagogue, Mosaic Liberal Synagogue, Kenton Swaminarayan Hindu Temple, St William of York Roman Catholic Church, Harrow Interfaith, and the Friends of Canons Park. They were joined by Bob Blackman MP, Cllr Ameet Jogia MBE and Cllr Kantilal Rabadia.

Bob Blackman MP said: “It was wonderful to see people from different faiths and generations working side by side. By volunteering together, we not only make this much-loved local space more beautiful, but also build friendships, understanding and a stronger community.”

Cllr Ameet Jogia MBE added: “Giving back does not have to mean doing something on a grand scale. Offering a few hours of our time can make a real difference to our surroundings and to the people around us. It is particularly encouraging to see different faith communities setting such a positive example.”

Organised by Stanmore & Canons Park Synagogue, the gardening event is designed to showcase how small acts of kindness can strengthen relationships and benefit the wider community.

Project Co-ordinator Corinne Linskell said: “There is something special about working alongside people you might not otherwise meet, united by a shared desire to do something positive. We give back to our local environment, but we also gain so much ourselves through friendship, understanding and a real sense of community. That is what Mitzvah Day is all about.”