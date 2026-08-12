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Meet the Jewish women building businesses around their passions

From fitness to murals to nutrition advice, women are building businesses of their own and becoming their own bosses

August 12, 2026 11:15
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(left) Chaya Mellinger and (middle) Zehava Birnbaum

By

Alma Green

4 min read
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“Identity and strength don’t end where motherhood starts,” says Chaya Mellinger, an Orthodox Jewish freelance personal trainer. “If anything, being an Orthodox mother, where the output [of children] is large, the input needs to be too.”

Like Chaya, countless Jewish Orthodox women of all ages have started independent businesses. On her platform @eat.burn.live, Chaya encourages her Jewish and non-Jewish clientele to look beyond the cosmetic appeal of exercise, and has begun leading weekly group prenatal strength training sessions.

“I love training prenatal and postnatal clients,” says Chaya, who is preparing for a marathon. “I started 15 years ago when not many pre or postnatal women were exposed to high-level exercise, so I’m happy to see the shift in the community over recent years.

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Topics:

Business

Entrepreneurs

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