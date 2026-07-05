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Joy wins the day as Jewish bloc returns to Pride

‘Today we're taking up space’: 150 Jews joined London Pride on a day that felt unexpectedly restorative

July 5, 2026 13:27
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By

Jane Prinsley

6 min read

In Howard Jacobson’s Howl, a Jewish man is told by the Metropolitan Police that his appearance is “provocative” and that he should leave the area near a pro-Palestine demonstration because he is “quite openly Jewish”. 

The incident – drawing on Gideon Falter’s 2024 stunt – pointed to something about Jewish identity in London after October 7: some Jews have been pushed out of public spaces. This is especially true within parts of the LGBTQ+ Jewish community, where Zionists have been explicitly excluded.

So on Saturday, when I joined around 150 people in the Jewish bloc at London’s Pride parade, and watched as tens of thousands lined the streets cheering on a visibly Jewish contingent marching openly through the capital, it felt unexpectedly restorative. 

The Jewish bloc in Trafalgar SquareThe Jewish bloc in Trafalgar Square[Missing Credit]

As one woman in the bloc told me: “It is absolutely life-affirming being on the streets of Britain where people are cheering Jews, given what has happened in the last few months.”

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Topics:

Pride

Jewish LGBTQ+

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