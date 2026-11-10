It’s tea time for MPs at Mitzvah Day project

In the lead-up to Mitzvah Day 2026, 20 MPs from across the political spectrum came together in the House of Commons to roll up their sleeves for a cross-party Mitzvah Day project, packing more than 1,000 tea bags for people in need.

The parliamentarians sorted the tea bags into packs of 40, which will be distributed to users of the 33 independent food banks supported by Food Bank Aid. They also penned personal messages to accompany the deliveries.

The event, which highlighted this year’s Mitzvah Day theme, “The Joy of Giving Back”, gave the MPs an opportunity to learn more about the Jewish values underpinning the initiative from representatives of Mitzvah Day, JW3 and Food Bank Aid, including Mitzvah Day founder Laura Marks CBE.

Sarah Sackman MP with JW3 Trustee Rafi Addlestone (Photo: Mitzvah Day) [Missing Credit]

“Mitzvah Day is a fantastic initiative,” said Labour MP Sarah Sackman, Minister of State for Courts and Legal Services. “It’s about deeds, not just words. It is social action that brings communities together, based on Jewish values and shows how we can have a real impact at a time when hope is often in short supply.”