Health boss appointed to tackle inequalities against Jewish people

The Jewish Health Equity Partnership (JHEP) has appointed Rachel Snow-Miller as its National Executive, bringing extensive experience of NHS leadership, public health and community engagement to an ambitious new programme addressing health inequalities affecting Jewish communities across England.
JHEP is a five-year programme which aims to improve understanding of Jewish health needs, tackle structural discrimination and antisemitism within healthcare, and influence lasting improvements in health policy and practice. It is supported by £1.5 million from The National Lottery Community Fund and delivered in partnership by the Board of Deputies of British Jews and the London Jewish Forum.
Snow-Miller has held senior leadership positions within NHS England, alongside roles in public health and commissioning.
Throughout her career, she has focused on the wider determinants of health and the importance of involving communities in decisions that affect their health and wellbeing. Her work has particularly emphasised ensuring that people whose experiences are often overlooked have a meaningful voice in shaping services and policy.
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