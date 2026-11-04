Health boss appointed to tackle inequalities against Jewish people

She said: “I’m delighted to be joining JHEP at such an important stage in its development. I have always been passionate about addressing health inequalities and to bring this experience to my own community at a time when so many people are concerned about safely accessing NHS care feels very important to me. I look forward to working with our local communities across England in the coming year.”

Amanda Bowman, Co-Chair of the London Jewish Forum, said: “Rachel brings exactly the combination of experience and understanding we need as we establish this new partnership. Her knowledge of the NHS and her commitment to addressing health inequalities will be invaluable as we work to ensure that Jewish communities are better understood and their needs reflected in healthcare.

“We know that antisemitism and a lack of understanding of Jewish identity and culture can affect people’s experiences of healthcare, whether as patients or as healthcare professionals. These issues have received too little attention for too long. Through JHEP, we have an opportunity to build the evidence and relationships needed to address them. Rachel will play a central role in helping us turn that ambition into meaningful change.”

The programme builds on the work of the London Jewish Health Partnership, extending its approach to Jewish communities across England over the next five years.

JHEP is currently recruiting a full-time programme director to lead the development and delivery of the programme, working closely with Rachel and the wider partnership. The role offers an opportunity to help shape a new national initiative addressing Jewish health inequalities.