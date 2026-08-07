Chief Rabbi and rabbinic delegation visit National Holocaust Museum

The National Holocaust Centre and Museum recently welcomed Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis KBE, Lady Valerie Mirvis, and a delegation of rabbis and rebbetzens from Jewish communities across the UK for a special visit highlighting the museum's educational work and commitment to Holocaust remembrance.

During the visit, the delegation toured the The Journey exhibition and main galleries, visited the Children's Memorial Gardens where Kaddish was recited, and heard reflections from Henry Grunwald OBE KC, emeritus chairman of the museum, who was joined by two of his grandchildren.

Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis, Lady Mirvis and other rabbis and rebbetzens at the National Holocaust Museum (Credit: Steve Bradley)

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Chief Rabbi Mirvis praised the vision of the Christian Smith family, who founded the museum more than 30 years ago, describing it as “a powerful symbol of hope in challenging times”.

Abi Levitt, interim chief executive of the National Holocaust Museum, said it was a “privilege to welcome the Chief Rabbi, Lady Mirvis and so many rabbis and rebbetzens from Jewish communities across the country.”