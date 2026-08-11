‘Bunch of Idiots!’ Lord Sugar blasts American Express after he is denied credit limit increase

The peer is currently 146th on the Sunday Times Rich List, with an estimated wealth of £1.138billion, up £37million on the previous year, thanks to his company Amshold.

Lord Sugar with Tim Campbell and Baroness Karren Brady, his two aides on The Apprentice. (credit BBC)

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According to the figures, his wealth outstrips that of other well known celebrities such as Sir Paul McCartney and JK Rowling.

The highly-regarded entrepreneur had a rags-to-riches journey from growing up in an East London council flat to becoming a billionaire in 2015, and is a well known philanthropist and long-standing supporter of Jewish Care.

But not all of his followers were sympathetic after reading his post on X about his experience with American Express.

One asked: “Why do you expect royal treatment for yourself?.

"The general public faces the same fate every day. On the one hand, you try to champion your council-housing background, while on the other, you’re now trying to flaunt your status. The height of hypocrisy.”

Lord Sugar responded : “I AM NOT MOANING JUST EXPOSING WHAT A BUNCH OF IDIOTS AMEX ARE.”

Another person asked him why, if he is a billionaire, he needs credit.

Lord Sugar replied: “DO PRACTICE BEING AN IDIOT. I DON’T WALK AROUND WITH BAGS FULL OF CASH. I NEED A CREDIT CARD TO BUY THINGS.”

Another X user calling himself “moonpunk”, wrote: “suspect you were refused on the basis that, regardless of your ‘financial status’, your grammar is woefully inadequate. You weren’t “past to 4 different people” you were “passed to 4 different people” .

Lord Sugar replied: “OH YOU ARE SUCH A HERO. I WISHED I WAS AS CLEVER AS YOU.”

Lord Sugar founded electronics company Amstrad in 1968 and it became well known for its home computers.

He sold his remaining interest in the firm to BSkyB in 2007 for £125m.

He was chairman of Tottenham Hotspur from 1991 to 2001, and since 2005 has been host of BBC's The Apprentice.

High-flyer...Lord Sugar on The Apprentice (BBC)

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His sometimes harsh criticism of inept candidates and brutal “You’re Fired!” catchphrase on the show have given him a tough as nails image.

However, behind the television persona Lord Sugar is as well known in the Jewish community for his generosity.

He has supported Jewish Care, the largest health and social care organisation serving London and the South East for more than 40 years.

He also joined forces with fellow businessman Sir Gerald Ronson to help fund The Sugar & Ronson Campus in Redbridge in East London.

The new development houses a 66-bed residential care home and an adjacent community centre

The JC has approached American Express for comment.