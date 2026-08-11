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‘Bunch of Idiots!’ Lord Sugar blasts American Express after he is denied credit limit increase

Billionaire businessman and star of The Apprentice says he was snubbed even though staff member knew who he was

August 11, 2026 14:44
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'You're fired!'...Lord Sugar 'sacks' a contestant on The Apprentice (BBC)

By

Mark Wood

2 min read
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Lord Alan Sugar has unleashed his temper on American Express after the firm refused to increase his credit limit, despite being aware of his impressive financial standing.

The 79-year-old star of the The Apprentice described the credit card company as “a bunch of idiots” on his X account.

He posted: “I spent an hour on the phone with American Express. I was past (sic) to 4 different people.

“I was asking for an increase in my credit limit. Finally I got to speak to a person in the UK at Brighton who knew who I was and my financial status. However my request was refused due to their system.”

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Lord Alan Sugar

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