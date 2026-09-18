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Yom Kippur in my beloved Manchester, one year on

Twelve months after the terrorist attack on Heaton Park synagogue, Angela Epstein reflects on marking the Day of Atonement in her home city

September 18, 2026 12:20
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Resilience: Heaton Park Synagogue with insets of Rabbi Daniel Walker and police officers outside the shul in October 2025, and floral tributes laid for Melvin Cravitz and Adrian Daulby

By

Angela Epstein

6 min read
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The other week I was walking in the countryside with my daughter when we stumbled upon a cluster of shiny conkers scattered on the grass. Lying there, like orbs of freshly polished mahogany, they immediately transported me back to my childhood and the long, interminable hours of Yom Kippur.

This was because at the side of my family shul, Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation, in north Manchester, there was a ginnel lined with horse chestnut trees. While the adults were inside, praying and repenting over growling stomachs, we kids would gather in the alleyway to forage for conkers to use in playground fights. We paid as little heed to dirtying our yom tov clothes as our parents did to our security. This was the late 1970s, so why would they? 

But while these memories endure in the grassy scent of approaching autumn this year they have been reframed by the horror which took place last year at the Heaton Park, as we Mancunians refer to the shul, on the holiest day in the Jewish calendar.

Until the day of the terrorist attack, this synagogue, timelessly elegant with its stained-glass windows and rich navy carpet, was for me a place freighted with nostalgia. It has been a part of my family for decades and it was the synagogue where I got married in 1990. But since the terror attack it has been impossible to walk past it without thinking of Melvin Cravitz and Adrian Daulby, two men of quiet strength and dignity who were killed for simply being at their place of worship; murdered by a terrorist pledging his allegiance to Islamism, the first antisemitic murder within these shores since the Middle Ages.

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Topics:

Manchester

Heaton Park Synagogue

Heaton park synagogue attack

Yom Kippur

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