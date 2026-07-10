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Why are troubled young Israelis so desperate to attend this school? What’s its secret?

Despite their severe mental health problems, two in three students at The Garage school in Tel Aviv go on to study at Israel’s leading art and music academies

July 10, 2026 17:23
LifeLead-Artists2.jpg
Believe in yourself: Patches, 37, and (right) Aiat Batshavar, 29

By

John Jeffay

7 min read
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There is no other arts programme in the world that does what The Garage does.

It transforms the lives of young Israelis battling serious mental health challenges, and offers them the chance of a fulfilling career instead of a life of deep isolation.

They may be suffering from PTSD, acute depression, bipolar disorder, or schizophrenia but The Garage doesn’t offer them therapy for their conditions. It provides self-belief, it gives them what they need to have their work published or performed, to establish rewarding and creative careers, to live happy and stable lives.

To qualify for a place they must show promise as an artist and meet the criteria for sal shikum, the government support package for mental health rehabilitation.

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Topics:

Arts

Rehabilitation

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